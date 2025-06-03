Eid Joy, streamed: Toffee brings families together

This Eid, as families across Bangladesh embrace one of the longest holidays in recent memory, screens are emerging as the heart of celebration. Toffee, a digital entertainment platform, offers a curated lineup of dramas, films, and sports to transform living rooms into shared storytelling spaces.

From Turkish hits like Diriliş: Ertuğrul dubbed in Bangla to Bangladeshi originals like Badshah: The Local Star, viewers of all ages can find something to enjoy. Korean dramas such as Descendants of the Sun, voiced by stars like Mithila and ABM Sumon, sit alongside Bollywood favourites and Hollywood blockbusters including Jab We Met, John Wick, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Drama enthusiasts can binge regional hits from Zee Bangla, Hum TV, and Sony Entertainment, while sports fans won't miss a ball, with live coverage of the West Indies vs. England cricket series and the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Toffee offers much of this content free for Banglalink users or via affordable packages. As tradition meets tech, Eid moments are being redefined — not just around the dining table, but around a single screen, bringing generations together through stories that entertain and connect.