Eid for All campaign for underprivileged children

PRAN-RFL Group, a leading business conglomerate, has brought a campaign 'Eid for All' for underprivileged children on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The aim of the campaign is to bring joy and happiness to underprivileged children during Eid by providing clothing and food. The detail of the campaign was briefed through a press conference held at the head office of PRAN-RFL group at the capital's Badda on Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, PRAN-RFL group will give a portion of the sales of its some brands such as PRAN's spice, fruit drink, milk, sauce, chinigura rice, puffed rice and RFL's houseware and footwear products. Additionally, the group will give a fund from each transaction of its renowned retail chain shop Daily Shopping, Best Buy, Tasty Treat and Mithai. The collecting amount will be utilized to purchase Eid cloths and food for underprivileged children.

Thrive International, an international NGO dedicated to work with underprivileged children in Bangladesh, is collaborating with PRAN-RFL to support the campaign. PRAN-RFL will provide the Eid clothing and food to orphanages and schools for underprivileged children operated by Thrive International.

Eleash Mridha, Managing Director of PRAN Group said, "as part of our corporate social responsibility, we have taken the initiative to spread happiness to underprivileged children during Eid. We have engaged our customers to encourage us."

R N Paul, Managing Director of RFL Group said, "We have been taking various initiatives throughout the year to bring smiles to the faces of the poor people of our society. Through this, consumers along with PRAN-RFL can associate themselves with this noble initiative."

Touhiduzzaman, Head of Public Relations of PRAN-RFL Group and High officials of the group were also present at the program.