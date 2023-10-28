EDOTCO Bangladesh celebrates a decade of its operation

Celebrating a 10-year milestone, EDOTCO Bangladesh, a trailblazer in the nation's tower infrastructure domain, marked its anniversary, recently. Over the past decade, the company has played a pivotal role in transforming Bangladesh's telecommunications, especially enhancing connectivity for underserved regions across the nation.

In ten short years, EDOTCO Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Malaysia's EDOTCO Group, has left an indelible mark on the nation's telecommunications sphere. The company initially made BDT 21.17 Bn Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and a total Capex investment around BDT 61 Bn over the last ten years. After ten years of journey, the company proudly stands as the leading tower company providing digital and innovative network infrastructure and streamlining connecting millions of people nationwide with its over 18,000 towers (owned and managed) from 35 regional offices.