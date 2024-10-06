Press Releases
Sun Oct 6, 2024 06:22 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 06:37 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

EBFCI welcomes partnership with NRB and Diaspora for a Better Bangladesh

Sun Oct 6, 2024 06:22 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 06:37 PM

The European Bangladesh Federation of Commerce and Industry (EBFCI) is pleased to announce a productive meeting with the Honourable Advisor to the Ministry of Planning and Education, Wahiduddin Mahmud, aimed at fostering economic growth and development in Bangladesh through partnerships with Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and the diaspora community.

During the meeting, the Honourable Advisor expressed his optimism about the future of Bangladesh, recognizing the significant potential of collaboration with NRBs and international partners. He stated, "We are excited to engage with NRBs and the diaspora worldwide to create a stronger, more vibrant Bangladesh. Through trade, investment, and innovation, we can harness the global expertise and resources of our community to drive economic development and improve the livelihoods of all Bangladeshis.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৮-৩১ অক্টোবর তিন পার্বত্য জেলায় ভ্রমণ নিষেধাজ্ঞা

আগামী ৮ অক্টোবর থেকে ৩১ অক্টোবর পর্যন্ত বান্দরবান, রাঙ্গামাটি ও খাগড়াছড়ি এই তিন পার্বত্য জেলায় ভ্রমণ থেকে বিরত থাকার জন্য অনুরোধ করেছে প্রশাসন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সেনাবাহিনী মানুষের পাশে দাঁড়িয়েছে, দেশকে অস্থিতিশীলতার হাত থেকে রক্ষা করেছে’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে