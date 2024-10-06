EBFCI welcomes partnership with NRB and Diaspora for a Better Bangladesh

The European Bangladesh Federation of Commerce and Industry (EBFCI) is pleased to announce a productive meeting with the Honourable Advisor to the Ministry of Planning and Education, Wahiduddin Mahmud, aimed at fostering economic growth and development in Bangladesh through partnerships with Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and the diaspora community.

During the meeting, the Honourable Advisor expressed his optimism about the future of Bangladesh, recognizing the significant potential of collaboration with NRBs and international partners. He stated, "We are excited to engage with NRBs and the diaspora worldwide to create a stronger, more vibrant Bangladesh. Through trade, investment, and innovation, we can harness the global expertise and resources of our community to drive economic development and improve the livelihoods of all Bangladeshis.