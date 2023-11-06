E-Commerce Movers Awards (eCMA) 2023 to be held in Dhaka

With a goal to celebrate the outstanding keyplayers of the e-commerce industry in Bangladesh, the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) is once again organising the e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023. The event is set to take place on the 9th November 2023 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka.

The eCMA Awards aim to honour and acknowledge extraordinary contributions made by the market players of the e-commerce sector. There are in total 27 nomination categories including Best e-Commerce Marketplace, Best Service Platform, Best Logistics for e-commerce, Best Food Delivery Platform, Best MFS Platform, Best Payment gateway and many more which cover various aspects of the industry.

The event will be graced by the presence of Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, Honorable Speaker of the Parliament, as the Chief Guest, Salman F Rahman, MP as Guest of Honour, Mostafa Jabbar, Minister for Post and Telecommunication, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division and Nahim Razaak, MP will accompany as the Special Guest.