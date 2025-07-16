DX Group launches CHINT lighting products in Bangladesh

Global LED lighting brand CHINT is set to enter the Bangladeshi market through a new partnership with DX Hi Tech Industries Limited, a subsidiary of DX Group.

The move follows the signing of an exclusive agreement with Zhejiang CHINT Lighting Co., Ltd., establishing a strategic collaboration to distribute CHINT's lighting solutions in Bangladesh.

CHINT is a global provider of smart energy and electrical products, operating in more than 140 countries. The agreement reflects DX Group's focus on expanding its portfolio with internationally recognised brands and enhancing access to quality lighting technology for Bangladeshi consumers.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dewan Kanon, Founder and CEO of DX Group, and Michael Pan from the Overseas Sales Department of CHINT Lighting.

Commenting on the launch, Dewan Kanon said: "Bangladesh is an extraordinary consumer market—dynamic, discerning, and driven by a relentless pursuit of quality. In today's modern living, the quality of light profoundly shapes how we feel, work, and thrive. I am delighted to introduce CHINT's world-class lighting solutions to our market, confident that they will illuminate not just homes and offices, but the aspirations of millions who value excellence."

CHINT lighting products will be offered with a two-year warranty and will be available through lighting retailers, major e-commerce platforms, and supershops across the country.