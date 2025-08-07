Discussion, exhibition held marking first death anniversary of July martyr Zulfi

The Charukola Alumni Association of the University of Development Alternative (UODA) organised a memorial programme today to mark the first death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ahmed, a former fine arts student and the only artist martyred in the July uprising.

The daylong event featured a documentary on Zulfikar's life and activism, an exhibition of his artworks and personal memorabilia, and a commemorative discussion.

Speakers reflected on his artistic vision, humanitarian values, and sacrifice, describing him as a singular figure in Bangladesh's art community.

Faculty members, alumni, and current students of UODA's Fine Arts Department attended the programme, alongside university officials.

"Zulfikar Ahmed was the only martyr from the country's fine arts community in the July uprising. His sacrifice stands as a rare example of artistic and civic commitment," said one speaker.

Several proposals were raised to honour his legacy, including naming a street "Zulfi Sarak," constructing a commemorative square "Zulfi Chattar," and establishing a children's art school in his name to inspire future generations.

The day concluded with a candlelight vigil attended by teachers, peers, artists, and well-wishers, all paying tribute to Zulfikar's memory.