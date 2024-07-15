Discover the Secret mystery of Rome at Prego from 15 to 30 of July 2024

Prego, The Italian restaurant 23rd Floor at The Westin Dhaka. is thrilled to announce its upcoming culinary event, "Taste of Rome" happening from 15 July to 30 July 2024. This exclusive event invites food enthusiasts to embark on a unique gastronomic journey, exploring the hidden treasures of Rome through an array of authentic Italian dishes.

"We've carefully selected a variety of dishes that showcase the true essence of Roman cuisine, allowing our guests to discover and savor the city's best-kept culinary secrets," says the team at Prego. Our chefs from Prego have curated a special menu for this fastival, featuring traditional Roman cuisine made with the finest ingredients. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in classic dishes such as Coda alla vaccinara, Pesce in Guazzetto, Pasta Cocao e Pepe, Misticanza alla Romana, Turtufo Gelato and many more. Each dish has been meticulously prepared to bring the rich flavors and culinary heritage of Rome to life.

In addition to the exquisite food, Prego promises an inviting ambiance and exceptional service to make "Taste of Rome" a memorable experience for all who attend.

Reservations for "Taste of Rome" are now open, guests are encouraged to book early to secure their spot. To make a reservation, please visit Prego's website at www.prego.com or call +8801730374873. Join us at Prego from 15 July to 30 July 2024 and immerse yourself in the rich culinary traditions of Rome. Discover the secret treasures of Rome, one delicious bite at a time.