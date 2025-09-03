Dialogue and exhibition in Dhaka highlights ESG initiatives for RMG sector

A day-long dialogue and exhibition was held in Dhaka to promote a sustainable and inclusive ready-made garment (RMG) sector in Bangladesh, with a focus on environmental and social compliance.

The event was organised under the PROGRESS project (Promoting Green Growth in the Ready-Made Garments Sector through Skills), funded by the Embassy of Sweden and the Embassy of Switzerland, and implemented by Swisscontact Bangladesh.

More than 200 participants attended, including factory owners, international clothing brand representatives, advisory service providers, industry associations, financial institutions, NGOs and development partners.

Helal Hussain, Country Director of Swisscontact Bangladesh, said, "ESG compliance is no longer optional; it is essential for remaining competitive in the global supply chain. This green transition is not just about compliance; it is also about climate, as Bangladesh is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. To stay competitive in the global market, we must be part of the solution – reducing carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency, and building resilience into production systems."

Nayoka Martinez Bäckström, Head of Cooperation (in-charge) of the Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, told participants, "Sustainability is not just a destination; it is a shared journey. Climate change in Bangladesh affects everything, everywhere, all at once. It is therefore crucial to view these standards holistically and assess how our industries and businesses contribute to sustainability."

She added, "We are committed to being part of the fashion industry's journey to achieve net-zero by 2050. This is achievable if we all work together. The process would be even more effective if regulatory authorities actively participate in these discussions."

Five sustainability reports from different factories, published with support from PROGRESS, were presented during the event. M. Wahiduzzaman, General Manager of Al-Islam Garments, said, "By focusing on safe workplace, fair labor practices and environmental responsibility, we affirm our role in uplifting our employees, communities and the planet."

The exhibition also showcased local advisory service providers, alongside a dialogue session on the need for local capacity development. A high-level panel discussion followed, focusing on "Navigating the Path to Net-Zero by 2050: A Reality Check for the RMG Sector".

Experts highlighted the need for renewable energy use, sustainable financing, and shared responsibility between brands and factories, supported by local technical service providers.

Renewable energy currently accounts for 5.71% of Bangladesh's electricity mix. The government plans to increase this to 40% by 2041 and achieve carbon neutrality in the power sector by 2050. Panelists said progress in the RMG sector is vital to meeting these goals, urging investment in sustainable technologies, skills development and green solutions.