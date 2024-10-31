Dhaka Splendor 2.0 starts from October 31

Dhaka Splendor 2.0 is going to start from next Thursday (October 31). The second phase of Nivedita Splendor Grand Expo is organized by "Nivedita Community Organization". This expo will run from 31st October to 2nd November 2024 at "Mostafa Kamal Ataturk Park" on Kamal Ataturk Road, Banani, capital, from 11 am to 11 pm.

More than 70 domestic fashion lifestyle brands, food brands, kids brands have been added to this event of Nivedita. In this three-day event, brands will showcase their products and services. There will also be a dedicated food zone where everyone can have lunch, evening snacks and dinner. There will also be a kids play zone and some other interesting activities. The event is open for all.

The media partners of the event is Daily Star, Jamuna TV and Haal Fashion, Beverage Partner Mojo, Photography Partner Artland, Logistics Partner Goods Solutions BD ,Cleaning Partner Essage Professional and my immense gratitude to them all .