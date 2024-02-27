Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024 rev up with thrilling action

In a thunderous showdown of speed and skill, Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024 took place at Xtreme Racing Bangladesh on February 24th, 2024. Amidst the roar of engines and the scent of burning rubber, participants from different universities and localities gathered to compete in one of the most exhilarating events on the motorsport calendar.

The results of the competition were nothing short of spectacular. Leading the competition was Fahim Omar, who clinched the spot of the Champion. Following closely behind were Rafid Rahman in 1st Runner Up and Mohammed Esmile in 2nd Runner Up. Their remarkable performances not only electrified the crowd but also highlighted the fierce competitive spirit that defines the Detos Go-Kart Challenge.

In addition to the thrill of victory, winners were rewarded with medals, trophies, prize money, and the admiration of their peers and spectators. Each racer showcased not only their speed but also their precision, focus, and strategic prowess, demonstrating that go-karting is a sport that demands both physical skill and mental acuity.

The country's one of the leading FMCG companies New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited, held a partnership with Xtreme Racing Bangladesh with their youth-centric brand Detos.

On behalf of Xtreme Racing Bangladesh Kazi MD Zahuru Islam Rafi, Deputy General Manager, Fantasy Kingdom; Farina Jinnah, Senior Deputy General Manager, Fantasy Kingdom; Uzzal Kumer Basak, Deputy General Manager, and M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Deputy General Manager of Concord Entertainment Co., Ltd. were present in the prize giving ceremony.