Tue Feb 20, 2024 03:18 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 03:24 PM

Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024 to be held

Tue Feb 20, 2024 03:18 PM

Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024 gears up to take place on 24th February, 2024 beside Fantasy Kingdom. The racing competition will unfold winners in 3 positions each winning a medal & generous cash incentive. But the ultimate Championship Trophy is destined for the best racer of all time.

With a registration fee of only BDT 1,000, both racers and non-racers can participate in the tournament.  The registration deadline is on 23rd February, 2024 (Friday). 

Organized by Concord Entertainment Company Ltd. in association with Detos, a renowned Brand of New Zealand Dairy Products (BD) Limited, "Detos Go-Karting Challenge 2024" at Xtreme Racing Go-kart Track signifies the growing popularity of go-karting in Bangladesh. Registrations are open here. For more details, please call at 01404-083821 or visit our website https://fantasykingdom.net/product-category/xtreme-racing/

