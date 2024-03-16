Democracy International's hosted third annual Ramadan iftar

Senior leaders of Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party attended the third annual multi-party Iftar program organized by Democracy International. More than 50 political leaders gathered for this iftar event organized at a hotel in the capital on Thursday.

For more than a decade, Democracy International has been working with the three main political parties of the country with the aim of promoting increasing women and youth in political leadership and cross-party tolerance and cooperation. Awami League presidium members, BNP standing committee members and Jatiya Party presidium members participated in this iftar, held during Ramadan for the last three years under the USAID-supported Strengthening Political Landscape (SPL) project.

Dana L. Olds, SPL's Chief of the Party, mentioned that while parties may have different beliefs, political tolerance does not mean abandoning those principles or convictions. On the contrary, it requires us to uphold them with integrity while also respecting the rights and dignity of others to hold differing views. Democracy International is working with all three major parties to promote political harmony. Dana L. Olds also highlighted the spirit of compassion and mutual respect that defines Ramadan and the gathering.

Alena Tansey, USAID Bangladesh's Director of Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance also joined Democracy International for the Ramadan iftar.

