Daraz unveils 'Lucky 7.7' campaign where ‘Luck Favors the Fast’

Win an iPhone 16 Pro Max, Reevo eBike, Cox’s Bazar Trip & more this July

Daraz Bangladesh has launched its mid-year frenzy Lucky 7.7 campaign, running from July 7 to 15, under the theme "Luck Favors the Fast."

The leading e-commerce platform is offering discounts of up to 80%, Tk 30 crore in vouchers, free delivery, and a host of high-value giveaways promising one of the most exciting online shopping experiences of the year.

At the center of the campaign are mega contests offering high-value rewards. In the Daraz Jackpot – Buy More & Win, customers who place the highest number of successful orders and purchase a minimum of Tk. 300 worth of Dettol items between July 7–15 stand a chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro Max and a Reevo eBike, courtesy of Dettol and Reevo.

On July 7 only, the "Ek Din Er Bajimaat" contest will award a brand-new realme 14T smartphone, courtesy to realme to the customer with the highest total purchase in a single day. In the Add to Cart & Win contest, customers who add the most items to their cart between July 2–6 and place at least one order during the campaign will win an AirPods Pro (4th Gen), courtesy of Sumash Tech.

The Brand Giveaway from Lotto offers a luxury Cox's Bazar trip and shopping vouchers to the customer who spends the highest amount on Lotto products during the campaign period. All giveaway winners will be selected based on successful order data and announced via Daraz's official social media platforms after the campaign concludes.

Adding to the excitement, Daraz will release limited-time Tk 7, 77, 777, and 7,777 deals on selected products such as ovens, air fryers, and Google TVs, available in small quantities at surprise times.

The campaign began with a Midnight Rush Hour on 7 July, during which high-value 8%-9% vouchers were released from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m., followed by flash vouchers throughout the campaign.

Daraz has partnered with bKash, Mastercard, City Bank, Eastern Bank, and LankaBangla Finance to offer additional savings, including EMI benefits from City Bank and Eastern Bank. Free delivery will be available on orders over Tk 399. Through the Daraz Choice channel, customers can also access offers such as Buy 4 Get Free Delivery and Buy 5 Get 1 Free with Free Delivery.

The campaign is supported by a wide range of brand partners. Marico, Unilever, Reckitt, and Lotto have joined as Platinum Sponsors, Oraimo as Gold Sponsor, and Nestlé, Natura Care, Ugreen, Microlab, NeoCare, Abul Khair, and honor in the Silver tier. Thousands of products across electronics, fashion, beauty and personal care, groceries, home appliances, mobile accessories, kitchenware, and home décor will be available during the campaign.

"Lucky 7.7 is all about creating exceptional value across our ecosystem," said A H M Hasinul Quddus, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh. "It gives customers access to unbeatable deals while empowering our sellers to reach more buyers and accelerate growth, a true win-win for everyone involved."

Daraz urged customers to follow their app and social media for real-time updates, flash drops, and contest results.