Daraz ramps up support for flood victims in partnership with NGOs

In response to the recent floods, the country's largest online marketplace - Daraz Bangladesh (the "Company") joined hands with three NGOs - Padakhep Manabik Unnayan Kendra, OBHIZATRIK Foundation, and Mission Save Bangladesh to expand its flood relief efforts to support long-term rehabilitation.

This is a continuous effort of Daraz's extensive flood relief initiative. Earlier in August when the flood hit the country, Daraz swiftly established a flood relief fund of over 1 crore Taka through employees and organizational support. During the first phase of the initiative, the Company partnered with Mission Save Bangladesh to deliver essentials to approximately 35,000 people in the hardest-hit areas.

Daraz has now expanded the partnership to onboard two more NGOs - Padakhep and OBHIZATRIK. Under this collaboration, 100 goats have been distributed to the most affected families, offering a sustainable source of income. In addition, over 40,000 people in three districts received essentials to last at least 15 days, covering 22 unions across 11 upazilas, including Cumilla Sadar, Burichang, Chauddagram, Feni Sadar, Chhagalnaiya, Parshuram, Dagonvuiyan, Sonagazi, and Kabirhat.

Additionally, as new floods began to rise in the northern regions, Daraz stood by 10,000 flood victims with the help of Mission Save Bangladesh again, to deliver essential supplies in districts such as Sherpur, Lalmonirhat, and Kurigram.

Rabeya Akter, a flood survivor from Char Chandia, Feni, expressed her gratitude tearfully, "All our dreams were washed away by the flood. Daraz's gift of a goat is a lifeline for my family, and I can't express how thankful we are."

A H M Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for Daraz Bangladesh, said about this initiative, "As a responsible organization, we strived to maintain normal operations as much as we can, meanwhile provide additional relief to the flood victims. Now, we are focused on helping families rebuild their lives. I am deeply grateful to our colleagues and NGO partners for making this possible. Together, we stand with the communities in their journey toward recovery."

Daraz remains dedicated and stands strong by the people of Bangladesh throughout both the relief and rehabilitation phases. The Company is committed to playing its part in the nation's recovery and rebuilding.