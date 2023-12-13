The baby clothing brand Double Rainbow organised an event on Friday called "Daraz presents Baby's Day Out in association with Brac Kumon Limited" at Tarius, located on Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Banani.

The event aimed to bring children together, build parental connections, and emphasise the importance of children's clothing safety for parents making purchasing decisions.

Various engaging games were arranged for the kids, while parents gained insights into the creation and manufacturing process of baby clothing to ensure their children wear the comfiest and safest clothes. Double Rainbow's commitment and local production to kids' comfort has solidified its position as one of the top choices for baby clothing in the city.

The event drew a full house, with numerous partners contributing to its success! The Growing Up Club served as the growth partner, Claystation as the craft partner, Dandelionz as the learning partner, Tarius as the venue partner, Studio Picturerific as the photography partner, and The Red Window as the food partner. Additionally, Kri Events played a crucial role as the event partner, Kolpokar contributed as the 3D partner, Home and Community Care Limited participated as the nanny partner, and The Daily Star supported as a media partner. The event was also hosted offers from by Bkash and EC Organics.