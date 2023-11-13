Daraz offering unbeatable prices at the 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year

Daraz has officially launched its 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year, giving it a more significant role this year to enhance the quality of life for both shoppers and sellers amidst challenging times. In 24 hours, Daraz helped connect over 2.9 million consumers to over 53,000 brands and SME sellers. This signals the continued growth and progress of the digital economy as more shoppers in South Asia go online for their everyday needs, enabling more people to access and enjoy the benefits of e-commerce.

Creating a better quality of life for shoppers via access to best prices:

In today's world of economic challenges and rising living costs, Daraz has turned 11.11 into a valuable opportunity for shoppers to purchase items they have been saving for throughout the year, providing access to top-quality products across fashion, beauty, home & decor, and more, at the lowest price and with free shipping for 63% of the shoppers.

Enabling brands and sellers to capture opportunities and grow their business:

Daraz has invested significantly in new technology solutions over the last year that help sellers scale their online operations. More than 14,000 Small Medium Enterprise (SME) sellers made a sale during 11.11, and with strong sales results in the first 24 hours, Daraz is optimistic about driving continued incremental growth for the sellers.

Bjarke Mikkelsen, Daraz Chief Executive Officer, expressed his thoughts on this milestone, "In these challenging times, we wanted to ensure that we offer the best possible prices for our shoppers and make every cent count. This could not have been possible without the support of our sellers and partners, and I am very thankful to see more sellers joining Daraz for the first time and putting their trust in us. We are thrilled to witness the growth during this 11.11, and will continue to deliver on our promise to offer the best products, prices and quality for our communities."

In Bangladesh, several key trends emerged within the first 24 hours of 11.11:

Fashion fever is on the rise with more than 260,000 fashion apparel sold in the first 24 hours, particularly among Bangladeshi women with traditional clothing being the most popular style

Daraz helps to connect people across the nation, with over 150,000 electronics being sold from phones to computers and laptops

Delivering on our promise to be everyday lifestyle destination, Daraz sold more than 175,000 groceries, with staples such as rice and oil being the highest selling products

Daraz 11.11 sale highlights:

To help shoppers get access to quality products at the best possible prices, Daraz has put together an exciting lineup of deals so shoppers save big while they shop, and make the most out of the 11.11 sale.

Unbelievable Discounts: The customers can enjoy an unparalleled shopping experience with discounts worth Tk 50 crore.

Never-ending Deals: This year's 11.11 is bigger than ever, featuring 20 lakh deals that offer the best possible prices.

Free Delivery: Regardless of the location, Daraz is offering free delivery for selected items to celebrate this mega festival.

Cashback Offers: Daraz guarantees savings of up to 15% off with the widest range of payment partners including bKash, Nagad, Bank Asia, BRAC Bank, City Bank Limited, Daraz-EBL Co-brand Cards, and many others.

In addition to the exciting deals on 11.11, shoppers can consistently enjoy high-quality products at competitive prices all year round. Daraz has offers ranging from everyday low price deals to exciting vouchers and flash sales that make shopping affordable and convenient for its users. Initiatives like these not only offer shoppers opportunities to save on their everyday necessities but also elevate their quality of life, transforming online shopping into a consistently rewarding experience.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Daraz Bangladesh Managing Director, shares, "We are thankful for the strong support shown by our partners, shoppers, and of course, our team in making this happen. With inflation on the rise, our focus hence this year has been helping buyers to maximise their savings while creating new incomes for sellers and creators, to help them cope with the rising costs of living. We are committed to continuing to delight our shoppers with more savings and variety in the days ahead and to support more sellers in maximising their growth."