Daraz launches '8.8 Monsoon Madness' with discounts up to 80%

Daraz Bangladesh has unveiled its 8.8 Monsoon Madness campaign, set to run from August 8 to 14, 2025, offering discounts of up to 80% alongside flash sales, hot deals, free delivery, and the chance to win a double-door fridge.

The campaign includes a series of competitions, among them the "Daraz Jackpot - Buy More & Win" contest, where customers with the highest number of successful orders during the campaign will be eligible for prizes, including the fridge as the grand reward. In the 'Add to Cart & Win' contest, held from August 3 to 7, users who added the most products to their carts and completed at least one purchase will receive exclusive prizes. The "Brand Giveaway" from August 8 to 14 will reward top spenders on select brand items. Winners will be announced on Daraz's official social media pages following the campaign, based on order data.

Shoppers will also encounter surprise 8 / 88 / 888 / 8888 taka deals across product categories at unspecified times. Several thematic days will be featured, including Fashion Day (August 10), FMCG Day (August 11), Lifestyle Day (August 13), and Electronics Day (August 14). Brand Days with partners including realme, Unilever Hygiene, Bata, and Sesa will feature limited-time offers.

The campaign will open with a Midnight Rush Hour on August 8, where Daraz will release vouchers offering discounts of 8% to 9% between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Flash vouchers and daily flash drops will follow from 7 p.m. to midnight throughout the campaign.

To support the initiative, Daraz has partnered with several financial service providers, including bKash, Nagad, City Bank, Eastern Bank, LankaBangla Finance, Southeast Bank, and Prime Bank. These partnerships enable cashback and card discounts of up to 12%. Free delivery will be available on orders over Tk 399. Additional incentives under the Daraz Choice programme include 'Buy 4 Get Free Delivery' and 'Buy 5 Get 1 Free with Free Delivery'.

The campaign is backed by a slate of sponsors. Reckitt, Marico, and Unilever are onboard as Exclusive Platinum Partners. Lotto and Oraimo serve as Gold Sponsors, while Nestlé and Abul Khair Group are participating at the Silver tier. Products will span major categories such as electronics, fashion, groceries, beauty, home appliances, and lifestyle.

Daraz is urging customers to follow its app and social media accounts for real-time updates, flash offers, and winner announcements.