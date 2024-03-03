Customers offered up to BDT 10 lakh cashback on Marcel product purchase

Centring the upcoming Eid, electronics brand Marcel has started Digital Campaign Season-20 with attractive offers on purchase of its various products.

In Season-20, customers are likely to get maximum Tk10 lakh cashback on the purchase of fridge, TV, AC, washing machine and fan from any outlet across the country. Also, customers will get sure gift with every purchase. These benefits of Season-20 came into effective from 01 March, 2024. Customers will enjoy the benefits until further notice.

Marcel officials made the announcement at the declaration programme of Digital Campaign Season-20 held at a five-star hotel in the capital on 29 February, 2024.

The declaration programme was attended by the company's Additional Managing Directors, Deputy Managing Director, Senior Executive Directors, Marcel's Head of Business, and Marcel Distributor Network's North Zone and South Zone In-charges, among others.

At the function, Marcel officials said that they have been conducting the digital campaign across the country to provide customers swift and best after-sales service through online automation. Already, total of 19 seasons of the campaign have already been successfully completed. Each season has received an unprecedented response from customers. Centering the upcoming Eid, Marcel has started season 20 of the digital campaign. Under this, the popular electronics brand announced various customer benefits including cashback up to Tk. 10 lakh as well as lakhs of taka worth gifts.