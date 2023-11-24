Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan Welcomes Culinary Maestro Jorge Da Silva as Executive Chef

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan is delighted to announce the appointment of Jorge Da Silva as its new Executive Chef. Jorge brings a wealth of culinary expertise and over two decades of experience to the hospitality industry of Bangladesh.

Jorge hails from Portugal and his culinary journey has taken him to various destinations around the world like Georgia, Jordan, Dubai, London, and Hong Kong where he has sharpened his skills and developed a deep appreciation for diverse cuisines. He has previously worked with world-renowned hotel brands like Sheraton and Autograph Collection by Marriott and his most recent position was as a Culinary Director at Lopota Lake Resort & Spa in Telavi, Georgia.

Beyond his culinary expertise, Jorge is a passionate and dedicated leader, committed to creating exceptional dining experiences for his guests. He is also a devoted family man and an enthusiastic traveller, always seeking new adventures and culinary inspirations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jorge Da Silva to our team," said General Manager, Alexandre Glauser of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan. "His extensive experience, culinary expertise, and passion for food make him an ideal addition to our hotel. We are confident that he will lead our culinary team to new heights of excellence."

Jorge is excited to embark on this new chapter in his career and to share his culinary vision with the guests of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan. "I am honored to join the Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan family," said Jorge. "I am passionate about creating memorable dining experiences that showcase the best of global cuisine. I look forward to working with my talented team to introduce innovative dishes and culinary delights to our guests."