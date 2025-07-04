Concord unveils new residential project in central Dhanmondi

Concord Group has announced the launch of a new premium residential project, Mirza Mansion, in central Dhanmondi.

The development marks the company's continued expansion into one of Dhaka's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Located on Road 11A, the property is positioned on a 50-foot-wide road with prominent front-facing exposure. The project is designed to offer residents both accessibility and comfort, with two high-capacity lifts, generous apartment layouts, and close proximity to healthcare, education, restaurants, and Dhanmondi Lake.

Mirza Mansion will feature a range of amenities across the building. The ground floor will include a reception lounge, indoor games room, and elevated patio deck. A community space on the first floor will provide room for social gatherings, while the rooftop will be equipped with a swimming pool, deck, gym, sauna, and landscaped areas.

The building will also incorporate round-the-clock surveillance, fire safety systems, and backup power solutions, in line with Concord's safety and reliability standards.

Concord says the development aims to provide a blend of premium living and day-to-day convenience, reinforcing its commitment to modern, community-focused urban housing. Construction is now underway.