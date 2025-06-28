Concord starts building its next signature address in Dhanmondi

Concord today celebrated the beginning of the construction of Concord Hazera Mansion, an exclusive luxury residence on Road 7A, Dhanmondi, a neighbourhood long regarded as one of the residential hearts of the capital.

Conceptualised by a leading architect and Concord's veteran engineering team, Hazera Mansion seamlessly blends modern lines with lush elements.

Residents and guests will arrive through a grand air-conditioned reception lobby and lounge that opens to a reflection pool and a tropical water garden, creating an immediate sense of calm just steps from the 40-foot-wide main road.

The tower is sculpted for light, ventilation, and unobstructed views. Residences feature flowing formal and family living areas, generous balconies, and master suites with walk-in closets, each plan meticulously proportioned to offer both privacy and connection.

High above the street, a rooftop horizon pool and event terrace provide sweeping skyline vistas, while an alfresco lounge, fully equipped gymnasium, and children's play zone foster community well-being. A first-floor community hall and landscaped down-gardens create additional layers of social and contemplative space. Below, it houses two levels of secure basement parking and a robust infrastructural backbone. Sustainability has also been built into the foundation, with insulated low-emissivity glass and efficient water and energy systems designed to reduce environmental impact while enhancing comfort and durability.

As one of Concord's flagship offerings in Dhanmondi, Hazera Mansion symbolises prestige and progress. In a rapidly evolving city, Concord continues to deliver projects that anticipate future urban lifestyles while honoring the essence of place.