Concord has won the President's Medal for industrial development

In recognition of its significant contribution to the national economy, Concord Entertainment Co. Ltd. has been awarded the prestigious President's Industrial Development Award for 2021. The Honourable Industries Minister, Mr. Nurul Majid Mahmood Humayun, presented the crest and certificate to the winner at a ceremony held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

The event, presided over by Senior Secretary Zakia Sultana, was graced by distinguished guests including the Honourable Minister of Agriculture as special guest Dr Md. Abdus Shahid, along with FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam.

Concord Group, renowned for its groundbreaking contributions to the construction industry, began its journey in 1973, playing a pivotal role in the reconstruction of Bangladesh. Today, Concord is a household name, celebrated for its excellence across various industries.

One of Concord Entertainment Co. Ltd.'s most notable achievements is the establishment of Bangladesh's first theme park, Fantasy Kingdom Complex, located in Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka. The park features a variety of heart thrilling rides, the Water Kingdom, and a Heritage park showcasing miniature replicas of historical monuments of Bangladesh.

Further expanding its footprint in the entertainment sector, Concord Entertainment Co. Ltd. developed Foy's Lake Concord in Chittagong. Nestled within the natural beauty and biodiversity of Foy's Lake, this park complex includes Sea World Concord and Foy's Lake Resort, offering a serene escape within the bustling city.

Mr. Shahriar Kamal, the dynamic Managing Director of Concord Group, continues to steer the company towards growth and innovation in the real estate and entertainment industries. Under his leadership, Concord Group remains a leading force in Bangladesh's industrial landscape.