'Collective push needed to transform healthcare in Bangladesh'

Bangladesh Quality Improvement Convention 2025 held in capital

The Bangladesh Quality Improvement Convention 2025 concluded yesterday with a call for collaborative action to transform the country's healthcare system.

Under the theme "Transforming Healthcare Together", the event was held at the InterContinental Dhaka.

The event brought together over 200 healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, students, and development partners.

Organised by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), in partnership with development agencies, the convention served as a national platform to assess progress, share innovations, and chart a path forward for quality healthcare delivery.

DGHS Director General Professor Dr Md Abu Jafor chaired the event, while Professor Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant (health) to the chief adviser, attended as chief guest.

Senior officials from the health ministry were present.

In his opening remarks, Md Zainal Abedin Tito, line director of Hospital Services Management at DGHS, said, "Quality is not a destination; it is a daily discipline. This convention signals that quality is central to the way we deliver care in this country."

The convention featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and poster exhibitions by 15 finalists showcasing innovative approaches to healthcare service delivery.

Topics included patient safety, public–private partnerships, digital health, and AI-driven solutions.

Key outcomes included:

- Identification of gaps in implementing the National Quality Framework, with calls for stricter enforcement and increased investment.

- Emphasis on forming Quality Improvement (QI) teams at facility level and adopting evidence-based methods.

- Calls for greater budget allocations and stronger collaboration between public and private sectors.

- Recognition of 11 QI Champions for leadership in advancing healthcare quality.

Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman remarked, "Quality cannot thrive in silos -- it requires connected systems, empowered people, and responsive leadership. This convention marks the beginning of a broader movement toward universal health coverage."

As Bangladesh advances toward equitable healthcare, the convention reaffirmed that quality improvement is essential -- not optional.