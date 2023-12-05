CEOs unite to foster employment opportunities for persons with disabilities

To commemorate the International Day for Persons with disabilities, Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) and the CSR Centre, in collaboration with UN-Habitat, organised the CEO Forum titled "Build the Nation through Accessible & Inclusive Employment Opportunities" on December 4.

The event was held at the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Office, Police Plaza Concord.

The event aimed to catalyse dialogue among corporate leaders to create an enabling environment for persons with disabilities and drive positive change towards a more inclusive society.

The attendees included Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints; Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, trustee of BBDN; Dr Md Mafizur Rahman, managing director of SME Foundation; Shamarukh Fakhruddin, director of Urmi Group; Tahsinah Ahmed, executive director of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC); Constantinos S Gavriel, general manager at Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts - Marriott International; Karin Jongman, hotel manager at Le Meridien Dhaka; Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer of MTB Foundation; Tushar Tripathi, CEO of Envoy Textiles; Sohel Tanvir Khan, business director of ACI Logistics Ltd (Shwapno), and Akik Ahmed manager of Green Delta Insurance Limited.