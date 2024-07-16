Calligraphy exhibition in solidarity with Gaza inaugured

Youth Opportunities, in collaboration with Akij Healthcare and Hygiene Ltd., proudly announces the inauguration of the calligraphy exhibition at the prestigious SHALA Neighbourhood Arts Space, located at 211 Tejgaon-Gulshan Link Road, Dhaka 1208. The exhibition will run for two days, from July16 (10 AM to 9 PM) to July 17 (10 AM to 5 PM). The exhibition showcases the top 30 calligraphic masterpieces selected from 700 artworks submitted by talented individuals across Bangladesh.

The event aims to celebrate the universal beauty of calligraphy and its profound messages of peace and spirituality while raising funds to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Proceeds from the sale of the exhibited artworks will be donated to assist those in need in Gaza. The calligraphy exhibition is open to the public, and the winners of the preceding calligraphy competition will be honored during the event.

This cultural showcase offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and the general public to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Islamic calligraphy and support a worthy cause.

Event Page: https://facebook.com/events/1424148204960863