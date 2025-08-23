Call for reforming NHRC to safeguard citizens’ rights

A nationwide consultation process has been launched to reform the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), with the goal of making it a more independent, credible and effective institution capable of safeguarding citizens' rights and restoring public trust.

The initiative is being led by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division (LPAD) of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Embassy of Switzerland. The reforms seek to amend the NHRC Act, 2009 to address legal and operational gaps and bring the Commission in line with international standards, including the Paris Principles.

Although established to protect and promote human rights, the NHRC has faced challenges due to limited powers and questions about its independence. The reform process aims to strengthen its mandate, authority and capacity.

As part of the initiative, consultations will be held in all eight divisions before a national dialogue in Dhaka. Participants will include government officials, civil society leaders, human rights defenders, academics, media and survivors of rights violations, who will contribute to shaping recommendations for reform.

The first divisional consultation took place in Sylhet on 23 August, where stakeholders shared views on institutional reform, accountability and protection from abuses by both state and non-state actors.

Speaking virtually as Chief Guest, Dr. Asif Nazrul, Adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, reaffirmed the government's commitment to amending the NHRC Act, 2009.

"The appointment of Commissioners must follow a transparent, open and competitive process. Only individuals with the highest integrity should serve in safeguarding the rights of our citizens. With proper implementation of the amended Act, Bangladesh can set an example of an independent and trusted Human Rights Commission," he said.

Presiding over the consultation, Dr. Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury, Secretary of LPAD, stressed the need for enforcement as well as reform, "A good law is essential, but its effective enforcement is equally important. To make the NHRC Act more robust and responsive, we have initiated an amendment process through inclusive consultations—beginning here today in Sylhet."

Anowarul Haq, Acting Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, highlighted UNDP's support, "Strengthening the NHRC is vital for the country's democratic journey and its commitment to human rights. Through these consultations, we aim to ensure the Commission's independence, credibility and effectiveness, in line with global standards."

The keynote on the NHRC Act 2009 was presented by Dr. S M Shafaet Hossen, Joint Secretary of LPAD, who outlined the Commission's mandate, challenges and limitations. Sarwoer Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet, also addressed the consultation.

Key issues under review include transparent commissioner appointments, stronger investigative powers, operational independence and enhanced collaboration with civil society and the media. Recommendations from the divisional dialogues will shape a roadmap for legislative reform, to be finalised at the National Consultation in Dhaka.

With these reforms, the government and its partners aim to reinforce the rule of law, safeguard citizens' rights and strengthen Bangladesh's commitment to inclusive governance and sustainable development.