BYD opens second Dhaka showroom in partnership with Noor Autos

BYD, the global leader in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), has inaugurated its second showroom in Dhaka in collaboration with Noor Autos, expanding its footprint in Bangladesh's growing electric vehicle market.

The new showroom, located at House #8, Road #9C, Sector #15, Uttara, Dhaka-1230, will be operated by Noor Autos, the newly appointed regional dealer. The expansion is part of a broader nationwide growth strategy led by CG Runner BD Ltd., BYD's sole authorised distributor in Bangladesh.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the new Uttara location, drawing guests from the automotive, diplomatic, and business sectors. A formal ribbon-cutting marked the occasion.

Steven Chen, Country Representative of BYD, said: "The launch of this second showroom in Uttara plays a vital role in shaping the future of mobility in Bangladesh. Our collaboration with Noor Autos marks a new beginning—one of many to come. We are also excited to soon expand our footprint in Chattogram. CG Runner BD Ltd. is committed to delivering world-class NEV experiences to our customers, and this new showroom will set new benchmarks in customer service and innovation."

Sanjid Shah Noor, CEO of Noor Autos, added: "BYD is the global leader in the EV market, and bringing this level of technology to Bangladesh is a matter of great pride. I invite everyone to visit our showroom and experience the future of mobility firsthand."

Enamul Haque, Managing Director of Noor Autos, said: "Bringing a world-class EV brand like BYD to our customers is a bold step toward a smarter, sustainable future. We believe our customers will embrace this shift, transforming not only how we move- but how we live. This is just the beginning of a greener, healthier Dhaka."

The launch featured the display of three BYD vehicles: the BYD Seal, a sleek all-electric sedan; the BYD Atto 3, a compact electric SUV; and the BYD Sealion 6, a DM-i Super Plug-in Hybrid SUV. All models are equipped with BYD's Blade Battery technology, recognised for its safety, longevity, and efficiency.

CG Runner BD Ltd. has announced plans to introduce new models each year, with the new showroom in Uttara representing its commitment—alongside Noor Autos—to advancing clean and sustainable mobility in Bangladesh.