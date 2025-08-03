‘Business Alumni Reunion 2025” held at Uttara University

The Business Alumni Reunion 2025 was organised by the School of Business and the Office of External Affairs of Uttara University on Friday (August 1).

Alumni, faculty members, and special guests joined the day-long event and shared memories.

The programme began with an opening speech by Associate Professor Kazi Tareq Ullah from the Department of Business Administration. Welcome remarks were delivered by Dr. Ishrat Hossain, Dean of the School of Business, and Professor Dr. A.S.M. Shahabuddin, Proctor of the university.

The university's Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha was the chief guest of the event. In her speech, she emphasised the importance of alumni engagement and maintaining a strong bond with the university community.

Among the guests was the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Uttara University Professor Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami, who delivered an inspiring address to the alumni. Additional remarks were given by the university's Registrar Kazi Mahiuddin, and Head of Marketing at Bangladesh Honda Private Ltd Mohammad Ahbir Azad. Former faculty and alumni also shared their memories and experiences, making the event more emotionally resonant. As part of the two-day programme on July 31 and August 1, Honda Ltd arranged free bike rides and awareness sessions for students.

The formal session concluded with a vote of thanks from Mohammad Ali, In-Charge of the Office of External Affairs, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all guests, participants, and organisers. The post-lunch session included fun activities, games, a raffle draw, and bike riding.

The afternoon featured a vibrant cultural performance showcasing the talents of current and former students. The evening wrapped up with a grand mega concert featuring a live performance by the band "Lalon."

The event was made possible through the support of the School of Business Administration, the Office of Brand and Communication, and the Office of Public Relations.