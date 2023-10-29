Press Releases
Sun Oct 29, 2023
BUP IV 2023 held at BUP campus

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Debate Club presented BUP IV 2023. The event was held on October 13-14 and 20-21, 2023, on the BUP campus in Dhaka. This debate competition was sponsored by Radiant Pharmaceuticals, Trust Bank, and Sena Kalyan Sangstha, while Unilever Bangladesh was the gift sponsor of the event.

64 esteemed teams representing universities across Bangladesh participated in the event. These debaters engaged in battle on two fronts: the illustrious Bangla segment and the eloquent English segment.

