BUFT holds memorial for Shaheed Selim Talukder

The BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) has commemorated Shaheed Md. Selim Talukder, a former student and martyr of the July Movement of 2024, through a series of special programmes held on August 21, 2025.

The day began with a visit to a newly inaugurated memorial plaque honouring Shaheed Selim, followed by the formal opening of the Shaheed Selim Talukder Central Library and a photo exhibition showcasing his life, legacy, and the July Movement.

Shaheed Selim's father, Md. Sultan Talukder, attended the event as the guest of honour.

The main programme took place in the BUFT Auditorium, starting with a recitation from the Holy Quran, the National Anthem, and a minute's silence in memory of the martyrs. Attendees also watched a documentary on the contribution of private universities to the July Movement in Bangladesh.

Prof. Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan, Acting Vice Chancellor of BUFT, delivered the welcome address, before a documentary on the life and sacrifice of Shaheed Selim Talukder was screened.

Family members, alumni, teachers, participants, and those injured in the July Movement also addressed the gathering. Speakers paid tribute to Shaheed Selim and expressed hope that his sacrifice would continue to inspire efforts toward a just and discrimination-free society in Bangladesh.

The programme concluded with a gift presentation and prayer session. BUFT's Treasurer, Registrar, Deans, faculty members, staff, students, and well-wishers were present to pay their respects.