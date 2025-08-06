BUBT organises mental health awareness session as part of ‘R U OK!’ initiative

An interactive session on mental health awareness and well-being was held on August 6 at the International Conference Hall of the Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT).

Organised under the university's "R U OK!" initiative, the event promoted mental health awareness, encouraged empathy, and fosterer open dialogue among students, teachers, officers, and staff.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), was the keynote speaker.

He highlighted the significance of mental health in personal and professional life, and stressed the shared responsibility in maintaining psychological well-being. "Preserving mental well-being is not only a personal responsibility but also an institutional and collective duty. A compassionate society can only be built through everyone's participation," he said.

The session was presided over by Professor Dr. A B M Shawkat Ali, Vice Chancellor of BUBT, who reiterated the university's commitment to the overall welfare of its community. "BUBT is always committed to the overall well-being and welfare of its teachers, students, officers, and staff. Such initiatives play a crucial role in enhancing mental resilience and stability," he said.

In the closing remarks, mental health counselor Arafat Azad Ava underlined the importance of empathy and open conversations. "Creating a space for open discussions and fostering empathy around mental health is the key to our collective well-being," she said.

Teachers, students, officers, and staff took part in the session, engaging in constructive discussions on mental health. The university said it hopes to continue such awareness programmes to help foster a more supportive and informed environment.