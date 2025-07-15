BSTI signs MoU with Russian standards organisation

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) and Russia's Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (GOST R) to enhance cooperation in national standards development and quality control.



The agreement, emphasising bilateral collaboration in standardisation, was signed on Monday at the BSTI headquarters in Tejgaon, Dhaka. On behalf of Bangladesh, BSTI Director General (Grade-1) S M Ferdous Alam signed the MoU, while GOST R's Chief Executive Anton Shalaev signed from the Russian side.

The MoU signing ceremony was presided by the additional secretary of the Ministry of Industries Maksura Noor NDC, Minister-Counsellor, Ekaterina Semenova, Embassy of the Russian Federation in Dhaka, Director General of the Eastern Europe and CIS Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Administrator of FBCCI, Md. Hafizur Rahman, and senior officials of the Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russian Embassy, and BSTI also present at the signing ceremony.

