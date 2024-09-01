Brands join hands with Mission Save Bangladesh to support flood-affected communities

Mission Save Bangladesh, a humanitarian organization, has launched an initiative to support flood-affected communities across 10 districts of Bangladesh.

In collaboration with several corporate brands, Mission Save Bangladesh is raising funds to provide essential groceries to 10,000 families affected by the floods. To carry out this ground-level operation, the organization is leveraging its volunteers and partnering with other foundations and NGOs, including Footsteps, Mastul Foundation, Alokito Kori, Amal Foundation, Ignite Global Foundation, and Hashimukh.

Renowned corporate houses and brands, such as Transom, Square, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), Pran, ACI Logistics Limited (Shwapno), Daraz, Apex Property, Brac Kumon Limited, Quasi Consultants, Wagely, Sheba.XYZ, eGeneration Ltd., Stygen, and Pickaboo, have generously extended their support to this noble cause.

Md.Tajdin Hassan, President of Mission Save Bangladesh, expressed his appreciation, stating, "Mission Save Bangladesh sincerely expresses its gratitude to all the brands that have stood by the people in need."

Mike Kazi, CEO of Apex Property, who was the first to come forward to support the cause, remarked, "At Apex Property, we believe in the importance of standing with our communities during times of crisis. Supporting Mission Save Bangladesh's efforts to provide relief to flood-affected families aligns with our commitment to social responsibility."

Founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mission Save Bangladesh has been dedicated to supporting marginalized communities with the backing of corporate brands, as it does not rely on public funds.