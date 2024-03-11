Brand Practitioners Bangladesh presents Fashion and Lifestyle Marketing Fest

Brand Practitioners Bangladesh hosted the Fashion and Lifestyle Marketing Fest on March 09, 2024, at the Westin Hotel in Dhaka. The event assembled 34 luminary speakers from diverse realms of the fashion industry, delivering profound insights across eight pivotal sessions.

A crowning moment of the fest was the unveiling of the fourth edition of Brand Practitioners Bangladesh's magazine, Business Brillianz. This edition chronicles the illustrious journey and contributions of Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairman of the Board of Apex Footwear Limited, a titan of Bangladesh's business landscape. The publication was launched by Ashraf Bin Taj, General Secretary, Asia Marketing Federation; M Reazul Hassan, Group CEO Le reve and program speakers and sponsor representatives were present.

Hadi Chowdhury, Head of Retail Operations of YELLOW, the event's title sponsor, exuded pride in their association, remarking, "We are honored to be the title partner of this fest, addressing pivotal issues in contemporary fashion and lifestyle marketing and business promotion. YELLOW, synonymous with unparalleled quality, has been a stalwart in product manufacturing since its inception."

The Marketing Fest received resounding support from a constellation of sponsors and partners, including:

Title Sponsor: YELLOW, Powered by Partners: HERLAN and BYD Electric Car, Platinum Partners: SHAWPNO and SWISH, Strategic Partner: Prothomalo dot com, Two Wheeler Partner: YAMAHA, Footwear Partner: Bata, Fragrance Partner: FOGG, Furniture Partner: HATIL, AC Partner: GREE, Organic Partner: Kazi & Kazi TEA, Book Store Partner: Rokomari, Suite Partner: FIERO, Kids Creativity Partner: Goofi, Grooming Partner: Shajgoj, Promotional Partner: Maleda Group, Youth Partner: JCI Bangladesh, Publication Partners: Business Brillianz, Knowledge Partner: Practitioners Academy, Club Partners: North South University Communications Club & Jagannath University Career Club, In Association Partner: Millennial Tycoons.

In Case Study Sesan, social media influencer and fashion entrepreneur Salman Muqtadir talks about his business and promotion in fashion and lifestyle.

Mirza Muhammad Ileush, Founder and CEO of Brand Practitioners Bangladesh, articulated the organization's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability within the fashion and lifestyle industry. He extended heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, envisioning a future brimming with impactful marketing fests aimed at showcasing Bangladesh's unique fashion identity on a global stage. Each partner contributed significantly to the fest's resounding success, showcasing a shared dedication to industry advancement.