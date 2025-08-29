BRAC University invited to join global social impact network

BRAC University's Registrar Dr David Dowland and Professor Samia Huq, Dean of the School of General Education, have been invited to join the Civic Learning Council of the Millennium Campus Network (MCN).

Dr Dowland has been asked to serve as the inaugural co-chair of the council, while Professor Huq will join as a core member.

The MCN works to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by training a global network of young leaders. In partnership with United Nations Academic Impact, it runs the Millennium Fellowship, a leadership accelerator that brings together student leaders from universities worldwide to work on social projects.

The Civic Learning Council, launched in July, is a community of practice for campuses participating in the Millennium Fellowship. The council is tasked with suggesting improvements to programmes, sharing good practice internationally, and strengthening civic engagement, global citizenship and sustainability in higher education.

This year, more than 60,000 young leaders from 7,500 campuses across 160 countries applied to join the Millennium Fellowship Class of 2025. Just over 290 campuses, including BRAC University, from 47 countries were selected to host more than 4,000 Millennium Fellows.