BRAC Kumon Unveils a Center of New Possibilities in Mirpur DOHS

BRAC Kumon Mirpur DOHS Center was launched on Thursday, May 2nd, through a glamorous inauguration ceremony. The event was graced by esteemed individuals including Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, Managing Director of BRAC Kumon Ltd., Mr. Nafees Ahmed Imtiazuddin, English News Presenter of BTV, Former Director of Planning at Biman Bangladesh Airlines and currently Faculty of BUP, Mr. Ahsan Habib, Bangladeshi Cartoonist, Editor, and Publisher of Unmad, and Faculty of Daffodil International University, and Mr. Ishmam Ahmed Chowdhury, Vice President of Operations at Shikho along with parents, students and other guests.

Kumon, a Japanese educational approach and the world's largest after-school program, focuses on unleashing children's innate potential. Unveiling the essence of Kumon's Math and English program goes beyond classroom learning. Research shows regular practice leaves a lasting impact on our behavior. As children consistently participate in independent, passionate learning and problem-solving tasks in Kumon, it brings a permanent mental transformation in them. Thus, these skills transcend their worksheets, go deeper into their neural pattern, and become an integral part of their life. They exercise these skills in every aspect of their life, and Kumon becomes their way of living.

In her opening speech, Ms. Karishma Tanjeem said, "I once dreamed of having my own Kumon center. Now, that dream is starting to come true. With the kids at Kumon, we'll grow together and make Bangladesh even better."

Special guest Mr. Ahsan Habib said, "What's really cool about Kumon is that it teaches kids to follow a particular way of practicing. This isn't something we usually do in regular school, but I believe it's really important for students. You're fortunate that your children can do Kumon right here in Bangladesh."

Currently, there are more than 23,700 Kumon Centers in operation worldwide, and now the Mirpur DOHS center has joined the world map. Kumon's systematic learning method has been successfully boosting the Math and Reading skills of millions of children aged 3 to 14 across more than 60 countries for over 60 years. In total, there are 17 BRAC Kumon centers across Bangladesh, including the recently opened center in Mirpur DOHS.