BRAC Kumon expands to Halishahar, Chattogram

Continuing its commitment to nurturing confident and independent learners across Bangladesh, BRAC Kumon has inaugurated its second center in Chattogram at Halishahar, marking another significant step in bringing the world's largest after-school learning program to Chattogram.

With the opening of this new center, Kumon continues its mission to develop self-reliant learners by providing a globally recognized learning method designed to build critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and a love for lifelong learning.

Farzana San, Instructor at Kumon Halishahar Center, shared her vision for the center, saying, "I am thrilled to bring Kumon's proven method of self-learning to Halishahar, aiming to empower our community's children for a brighter tomorrow."

The inauguration ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, Director of BRAC Kumon Limited; Ms. Shahi Shaheen Akter, Principal of Gunners' English School; and Nazma Taniya Soma, Instructor of Kumon GEC More Center along with corporate professionals, parents, and students of the Halishahar Center, who came together to celebrate this new beginning.

Attendees explored Kumon's unique individualized approach, which has empowered millions of children worldwide to excel academically while developing essential skills for the 21st century, such as critical thinking, adaptability, and self-directed learning.

aThe event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a group photo with students and distinguished guests, symbolizing the official launch of Kumon Halishahar Center in Chattogram.

With over 23,700 Kumon Centers across more than 62 countries, the Kumon Halishahar Center proudly joins this global movement—nurturing students to become confident, capable individuals equipped for academic and personal success.

