BRAC Kumon celebrates excellence and dedication at Annual Direction Seminar and Awards Ceremony 2024

BRAC Kumon Limited hosted its Annual Direction Seminar and Awards Ceremony on February 5, celebrating the dedication and excellence of its 15 Kumon Center instructors and staff.

The event, held at the BRAC CDM Savar, brought together distinguished guests, including Aki Morata from the Kumon Institute of Education Co., LTD., Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, Managing Director of BRAC Kumon LTD., and Nehal Bin Hasan, Head of BRAC Kumon LTD.

The seminar agenda was thoughtfully curated to embody the essence of Kumon's values and mission, focusing on the continuous pursuit of excellence and sustainable development. Topics covered ranged from meticulous standards of instruction quality to fostering joyful learning experiences for children. With a focus on professional development and staff empowerment, sessions delved into capacity building, embracing BRAC values, and effective business operations strategies.

Highlighting the ceremony was the recognition of outstanding achievements through various awards:

Client Achievement Award: Presented to Kumon Uttara Sector 3, Kumon Gulshan, Kumon Wari, and Kumon Bashundhara Centers for their unwavering commitment to excellence and student success.

Six Sigma Award: Acknowledging operational efficiency and precision, Kumon Kazipara Center was honored for their exceptional accuracy and timeliness in report submissions.

Staff Efficiency Award: Kumon Dhanmondi & Kumon Banasre Center were recognized for their remarkable marking speed and accuracy, significantly contributing to the success of the Kumon method.

Value Award: Bestowed upon Kumon Wari Center for embodying compassion, empathy, innovation, flexibility, collaboration, ethical conduct, and integrity, which are the cornerstone of Kumon's ethos.

Sensei Award: Presented to Kumon Uttara Sector 3, symbolizing excellence across all facets of center operations and beyond. This prestigious accolade acknowledges consistent dedication and exemplary performance, setting a benchmark for excellence within the Kumon community.

BRAC Kumon Limited remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing young minds, fostering a culture of excellence, and contributing to sustainable development goals. With a shared vision and unwavering dedication, they look forward to shaping a brighter future for generations to come.