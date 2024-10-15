BRAC Bank partners with RAMADA to enhance cardholder experience

BRAC Bank has entered into an exciting new partnership with RAMADA by Wyndham Cox's Bazar to offer exclusive privileges to its credit and debit cardholders.

Under this strategic collaboration, BRAC Bank cardholders will be able to access up to 60% off on standard room rates, a 10% discount on dining at Ocean Lounge & BBQ, RARE Fine Dining, and Sonali Restaurant, a 25% discount on spa services, and a 50% discount on banquet and conference hall rentals.

The offer, which takes effect from October 3, 2024, will run until September 30, 2025, ensuring ample opportunity for cardholders to enjoy the benefits.

Md. Mahiul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking at BRAC Bank, and Chevan Gooneratne, General Manager of RAMADA by Wyndham Cox's Bazar, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BRAC Bank's Head Office in Dhaka on October 2, 2024.

Speaking on the partnership, Md. Mahiul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking at BRAC Bank, said: "This collaboration with RAMADA aligns perfectly with our goal of enhancing customer experiences. By providing exclusive deals across categories such as travel, dining, and leisure, we aim to reward our valued cardholders with the best lifestyle benefits. This partnership will enrich their travel experiences and ensure their time in Cox's Bazar is unforgettable."

Khairuddin Ahmed, Head of Merchant Acquiring; and Md. Ashraful Alam, Head of Alliances from BRAC Bank, alongside Beni Amin, Senior Assistant Manager, Sales & Marketing at RAMADA by Wyndham Cox's Bazar, among other senior executives was present at the signing ceremony.