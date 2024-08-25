BRAC Bank contributes Tk 5 crore to BAF for flood rescue and relief efforts

BRAC Bank has announced a contribution of 5 crore taka to the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) to support their ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the country. This decision, made with the wholehearted support of the Board of Directors, underscores the bank's commitment to stand by communities in times of need.

The recent floods have caused widespread devastation across 12 districts, leaving many in dire circumstances. The BAF has been actively rescuing and air-drop essential relief to those affected by this disaster.

The bank's chairperson, Meheriar M. Hasan, commented, "This is our duty as a responsible corporate entity. As part of BRAC, we have always stood by the people of Bangladesh. We are committed to them."

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank, stated, "This contribution reflects how committed we are to supporting our communities in their time of need. We believe our support will have a meaningful impact on alleviating the suffering of those who have been hit hardest by these floods.