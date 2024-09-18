BRAC Bank contributes to setting up oxygen plant at Kidney Foundation Sylhet

BRAC Bank has contributed to Kidney Foundation Sylhet's establishment of an oxygen plant at its new premises, reinforcing its continued commitment to the healthcare sector.

This initiative complements the bank's unique and inclusive health initiative, "BRAC Bank Aporajeyo Ami", which aims to improve access to essential healthcare services for people in need across Bangladesh.

The newly inaugurated Kidney Foundation Sylhet includes a dedicated floor named after Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, in honour of the visionary founder of BRAC, to provide life-saving kidney dialysis services to patients. As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, BRAC Bank will also contribute to the "Sir Abed Kidney Dialysis Fund, " providing free dialysis services to financially disadvantaged patients.

Meheriar M. Hasan, Chairperson of BRAC Bank, was the chief guest at the agreement signing ceremony at the foundation on September 5, 2024.

Meheriar M. Hasan remarked, "We at BRAC Bank are honoured to contribute to this vital initiative that embodies the spirit of service and compassion exemplified by Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. The oxygen plant will ensure patients have access to critical medical resources. Through the Sir Abed Kidney Dialysis Fund, we aim to alleviate the burden of healthcare costs for those facing financial hardship. Our commitment to the wellbeing of our communities is at the heart of our 'BRAC Bank Aporajeyo Ami' initiative, and we will continue to champion such causes for a healthier and more equitable society."

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Branch Distribution Network and Ekram Kabir, Head of Communication, BRAC Bank, and Col Mohd Abdus Salam (Retd.) BP, Secretary General, Kidney Foundation Sylhet, were present.

The bank's contribution to the oxygen plant and its support for the Sir Abed Kidney Dialysis Fund reflect its deep-rooted inclusivity and social responsibility values. Through the "BRAC Bank Aporajeyo Ami" initiative, the bank remains committed to creating a lasting impact in the health sector and empowering society's most vulnerable.