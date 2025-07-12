BRAC Bank, BNFD to train 100 women with hearing and speech impairment in sewing

BRAC Bank, in partnership with the Bangladesh National Federation of the Deaf (BNFD), has launched a dedicated training centre to equip 100 women with hearing and speech impairment in sewing and tailoring skills by 2025.

Ekram Kabir, Head of Communication at BRAC Bank, and Md. Mosharrof Hossain, Administrator of BNFD signed the agreement on June 30 at BNFD's Bijoynagar premises in Dhaka.

Under BRAC Bank's flagship CSR initiative, Aporajeyo Ami, the sewing training centre will deliver vocational training tailored to the needs of these women. Upon completion, the trainees will receive sewing machines to start home-based enterprises or pursue formal employment, paving the way for economic independence and social inclusion.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) of BRAC Bank, said, "We believe true financial inclusion must extend to those most often excluded. This partnership ensures that members of the deaf community are equipped, empowered, and engaged in shaping their own futures."

Md. Mosharrof Hossain added: "This collaboration equips our community members with practical skills and the means to earn a living. BRAC Bank's support strengthens our capacity to uplift the hearing impaired community through sustainable initiatives. It highlights a shared commitment to inclusion and long-term empowerment."

Both organisations hope the programme will create an opportunity for inclusion of the skilled women with hearing and speech impairment in the readymade garment (RMG) industry.

The 'Aporajeyo Ami' initiative reflects BRAC Bank's unwavering commitment to social welfare and a more inclusive society.

As a values-driven organisation, BRAC Bank continues to promote CSR initiatives that break financial barriers and social taboos, creating opportunities for individuals to realise their potential and lead meaningful lives.