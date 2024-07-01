BJIT celebrates milestones and unveils innovations at BJIT Day 2024

BJIT, one of Bangladesh's largest IT service and software development companies, hosted its annual General Meeting and celebrated BJIT Day at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB). The event was inaugurated by [BJIT's CEO, Mr JM Akbar], who highlighted the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, talent development, and strategic growth.

A significant highlight of the evening was the introduction of three groundbreaking products: miniERP, Face AI, and Xamify. These innovative solutions are set to redefine industry standards with their advanced functionalities and user-centric designs, positioning BJIT at the forefront of technological advancement.

BJIT also unveiled a new collaboration with Etteplan, a global engineering company in a significant strategic move. Etteplan focuses on creating smarter, more efficient, and sustainable solutions in partnership with leading manufacturing companies. They operate globally, boasting a team of around 4,000 professionals with a turnover of EUR 360.0 million in 2023. This collaboration will utilize BJIT's software expertise alongside Etteplan's engineering capabilities, driving innovation and creating new market opportunities.

BJIT's CEO, JM Akbar, commented on the occasion, "Today's announcements are a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We are excited about the future and the opportunities these new products and collaborations will bring. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for technology and business."

Esteemed guests were present at the event including Masayuki Omoto, CDIO & COO of the Next Generation Business Development Division at Marubeni, and Juha Nakki, CEO & President of Etteplan], who attended remotely. Their presence underscored the importance of BJIT's strategic partnerships and its role in the global IT landscape.