BIZ BEE unveiled Analytica 2024

Brac University Business Club - BIZ BEE presents Analytica 2024, a competition igniting analytical brilliance in Bangladesh's business scene. With over 120 teams, this flagship event promotes innovation and problem-solving skills. This unique competition aims to provide students with a tailor-made platform to enhance their industry knowledge and problem-solving skills, particularly in the context of real-world business challenges.

After intense three rounds of evaluation, Team ARiyana emerged as the Champion of Analytica 2024, with teams Odinsons and Banshee securing the first and second runners-up positions, respectively.

The success of Analytica 2024 is indebted to the unwavering dedication of its participants and generous support of its sponsors. Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBiL) served as the title sponsor, while The Daily Star provided invaluable venue support. Other partners included DigiFix, Youth360, Keeron, Classic Scents, Checkmate, Business Standard, YSSE, FoodMami, ClickFix, Radio Carnival, TheTrendline, and Software BD.

The finale of Analytica 2024, was graced by distinguished special guests and esteemed judges. Abu Reza Mohammad Islam, PhD, honoured the event as the Special Guest, while Syed M Omar Tayub presided over the ceremony as the Chief Guest.