Berger Paints and IBA DU oartners for excellence

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), a prominent name in the paint industry known for its commitment to corporate social responsibility, has joined hands with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka, to support key development projects to enhance student welfare and academic infrastructure. As part of its ongoing efforts to nurture young talent and promote educational excellence, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has partnered with IBA DU to collaborate on two significant projects: purchasing study materials for the library and renovating the Executive MBA Canteen at IBA DU. The launch event was held at IBA, University of Dhaka, the capital city, on Tuesday, May 14th.

Distinguished individuals from both organizations were presented at that event. Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, Director of IBA DU; Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, Chief Marketing Officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Mushtaque Ahmed, Professor and Coordinator of the DBA Program, IBA DU; Dr. Md. Mohiuddin, Professor and Coordinator of the EMBA Program, IBA DU; Dr. Sutapa Bhattacharjee, Professor and Coordinator of the Library, IBA DU; Rashedul Hasan, Category Head from Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Sayed Shorif Russel, Category Manager from Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited and other officials illuminated that event.

In a discussion, Director of IBA DU, Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen said, "We have long wanted to enhance our library offerings for students and revamp our canteen facilities. We are fortunate to have Berger on our side in this journey. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited for their invaluable support."

Mr. Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, Chief Marketing Officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, and stated, "We felt proud that we worked to enrich students' knowledge base and their learning environment. A big thanks to the IBA, DU for giving us such an opportunity. Berger Paints Bangladesh has always tried to take various initiatives to facilitate a creative environment for the youth of our country, and it will continue."

Apart from business and being a responsible corporate citizen, Berger has been patronizing the young and creative talents of the country through multiple events and initiatives such as scholarships, various competitions, and awards involving development projects so that bright minds can shine more.