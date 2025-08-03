Berger Luxury Silk premieres Maldives Wedding Campaign on Dhaka’s big screen

Berger Luxury Silk has brought a touch of cinematic romance to Dhaka with the premiere of its latest campaign, which offered five couples a second chance at their dream wedding photoshoot—this time set against the backdrop of the Maldives.

Launched during last year's wedding season, the initiative aimed to fulfil unfulfilled dreams of couples who had missed the opportunity for a wedding shoot due to time, budget constraints, or other reasons. The selected couples travelled to the Maldives on 12 February, where their wedding moments were captured through professionally directed shoots.

The resulting visuals will be broadcast as a three-episode series on Deepto TV on 8, 15, and 22 August at 9:30 PM. The episodes will also be available on Deepto Play and Deepto TV's official YouTube channel.

The culmination of the campaign was celebrated at a grand premiere held at Star Cineplex, Centerpoint in Uttara. The screening offered an immersive cinematic experience, showcasing the couples' stories and wedding footage shot across the Maldives.

The five couples were selected by a jury comprising Berger Luxury Silk's brand ambassador Bidya Sinha Mim, filmmaker Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, and musician Partha Barua. Chosen from hundreds of submissions, the winning entries were selected for their compelling photos and heartfelt personal stories.

Speaking after the screening, Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said: "The 'Wedding Glamshoot' campaign successfully delivered on Berger Luxury Silk's commitment to adding extraordinary value and unforgettable memories to our consumers' lives. It was truly more than just paint; it's about transforming dreams into a tangible reality. Witnessing these beautiful stories unfold in the stunning Maldives, and then sharing them on this grand cinematic platform, filled us with immense happiness."

Bidya Sinha Mim also shared her reflections on the campaign: "Being part of the 'Wedding Glamshoot' campaign was an incredibly rewarding experience. It's inspiring to see Berger Luxury Silk creating such unique opportunities for couples to celebrate their love. The sheer joy and excitement of these five couples, combined with the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, truly created something magical. Just imagine, a perfect picture from their dream Maldives shoot beautifully hung on a wall painted with Berger Luxury Silk, perfectly complementing their cherished memories. I also had a wonderful time in the Maldives with everyone, and we were all so eager to share this with you tonight."

Guests at the premiere were presented with high-definition visuals and personal narratives that combined to create an emotive and visually striking experience, highlighting Berger Luxury Silk's continued focus on storytelling and brand-led engagement.