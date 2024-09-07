BEE Global Education Fair - Connect with Global Institutions and Find Opportunities

BEE Global's education fair on September 6th and 7th is your chance to explore global study opportunities. The Education fair will be held "In-house" at BEE Global Consultancy . Whether you're a student or educator, this education fair offers insights into studying abroad. Discover programs, scholarships, and connect with experts.

"Studying abroad is a transformative experience," says Nusrat Jahan, Chairperson of BEE Global Consultancy, "where students can broaden their horizons, learn new skills, and meet people from diverse cultures."

"We've always been dedicated to helping students reach their academic dreams," said Afsana Ratri Mishu, Chief Business Officer of BEE Global Consultancy. "Our new event provides 360-degree support and guidance to make their higher studies journey easier."

Representatives from over 100+ World Class institutions will be present at the fair and they will answer all the questions and give detailed insights on their programs. Courses will be offered in several programs which will be open for all SSC/O-level, HSC/A- Level/ GED, Graduate, and Post-Graduate students. The fair will offer a range of services, including on-the-spot assessments, scholarship exploration, free IELTS workshops, visa assistance and more.

Focused on closing the gap between ambitious students and world- class education, BEE Global Consultancy has partnered with more than 130 universities globally, while providing students with reliable information.

Following eight years of success, they established a formal platform connecting affiliated universities with Bangladeshi students, offering universities a marketing presence in Bangladesh.

Committed to student success, BEE Global Consultancy regularly hosts educational conferences and seminars on a semester basis. University representatives often co-lead these events, attracting significant student interest.

BEE Global Consultancy boasts an experienced team, each member contributing their unique skills to the company's success.

Management is confident that the upcoming education fair will address all student inquiries, functioning as a one-stop solution for those seeking higher education opportunities abroad.

BEE Global's consultancy services launched in 2014, initially catering to student needs for international studies through referrals.

For further information about the BEE Global Education Fair,

visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/beeglobalconsultancy