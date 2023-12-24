BAT Bangladesh honoured as one of top taxpayers for 10th consecutive year

BAT Bangladesh has been recognised as one of the top taxpayers in the country for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The company contributed Tk 1,352 crore as corporate tax to the national exchequer in the fiscal year.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) presented BAT Bangladesh the recognition in 'others' category, at an event in Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Dhaka, on Wednesday.

The company has obtained the top taxpayer title for the 10th consecutive year starting in 2014. In 2022-23 fiscal year, the company paid Tk 31,507 crore as value added tax, supplementary duty, corporate tax, import duty, and others – the highest among the companies operating in Bangladesh.

BAT Bangladesh Chairman Golam Mainuddin, Managing Director Shehzad Munim and Senior Manager Arafat Jaigirdar were present during the award handover ceremony.

Shehzad Munim expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award, stating, "BAT Bangladesh fully adheres to the laws of the land, upholding a culture of transparency and timely tax payments. We take pride in contributing significantly to national development and envision, BAT Bangladesh as a steadfast growth partner in the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation."

The event, chaired by NBR Chairman and Senior Secretary, Internal Resources Division, Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, featured the presentation of tax cards and crests to the top taxpayers. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary of the Finance Division, attended the event as a special guest.