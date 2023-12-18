Banglalink pays tribute to the 1971 martyrs through national flag hoisting

Banglalink celebrated Victory Day 2023 by hoisting the national flag at its Head Office, 'Tiger's Den,' with the participation of its senior leadership team members.

Banglalink continues to serve the nation and its people as the most reliable growth partner in the country's ongoing digital transformation journey, taking pride in its pioneering role in bridging the digital divide in Bangladesh and realizing the country's digital vision.

Beyond providing nationwide connectivity, empowering over 43 million lives, Banglalink is continuously striving to meet the diverse digital needs of the people, contributing to the creation of a digitally enabled Bangladesh. This includes ventures into areas such as entertainment, health, education, e-commerce, and more, accomplished through the introduction of innovative digital services.

Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, said, "On this auspicious occasion, we celebrate the glorious victory of our nation and pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for it. As a trusted development partner of the nation, we are committed to being an integral part of every success story of Bangladesh. We will continue to play a pioneering role in realizing the country's digital ambitions by introducing advanced digital facilities for people from all walks of life.